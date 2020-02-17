The North Laurel High School archery team took first place in this past weekend's Bad to the Bow Invitational at London Elementary. North Laurel finished with an overall score of 3,356 while the South Laurel High School archery team took second place with a score of 3,353. If a coach or parent would like to submit any archery photos from elementary through high school, along with scoring information, to be printed in the Sentinel Echo, you may do so by emailing eadams@sentinel-echo.com. | Photos Contributed
North Laurel archery claims first in Bad to the Bow Invitational
By Emily Adams-Bentley
Staff Writer
