SOMERSET — North Laurel Middle School participated in the SMS Powwow, capturing first-place honors this past weekend.

They are currently in first place in the state and third in the nation with a team score of 3,325. Several of their archers placed in the top five:

Trey Hensley, 2nd place M

Zachary Philpot, 4th place M

Reece Weaver, 5th place M

Addison Metcalf, 2nd place F

Raegan Ward, 3rd place F

Sarah Martin, 4th place F

Alexis Hildebrand, 5th place F.

North Laurel High School placed at the same tournament with Colby Joseph turning in a third-place effort.

