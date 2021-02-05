SOMERSET — North Laurel Middle School participated in the SMS Powwow, capturing first-place honors this past weekend.
They are currently in first place in the state and third in the nation with a team score of 3,325. Several of their archers placed in the top five:
Trey Hensley, 2nd place M
Zachary Philpot, 4th place M
Reece Weaver, 5th place M
Addison Metcalf, 2nd place F
Raegan Ward, 3rd place F
Sarah Martin, 4th place F
Alexis Hildebrand, 5th place F.
North Laurel High School placed at the same tournament with Colby Joseph turning in a third-place effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.