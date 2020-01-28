North Laurel archery takes first in tournament

The North Laurel Jaguars archery team, under the direction of head coach Curtis Storm, placed first in this past weekend's tournament with an overall score of 3,327. Knox Central took second place with a score of 3,289, South Laurel placed third (3,249) and Corbin took fourth place (3,173). The North Laurel archery team has place first in their last four tournaments and are currently ranked 19th in the state rankings in NASP. | Photo Contributed
