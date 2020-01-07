Now that Christmas break is over and teams are back to a more normal schedule, the North Laurel boys and girls basketball coaches are looking back and what their teams have gained over the break and looking ahead to what they are hoping to see their teams accomplish in the remainder of the season.
The North Laurel Lady Jaguars began their Christmas break with the Pike Central Classic where North Laurel found back-to-back wins over Mingo Central, West Virginia and Pike County Central.
The Lady Jaguars also defeated Red Bird, Johnson Central and Paintsville on their way to their 10th straight win.
North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan admitted that winning wasn’t the only thing on the agenda for the break.
“I had two main goals during our Christmas break for our team,” he said. “The first thing I wanted to do was focus on our defense. We are still not where I want us to be defensively but I do believe we made good progress. I know of three quarters where we played defense with passion and a purpose and we held opponents to under four points. If we can get to the point where we have that type of focus for entire games then we can be a good defensive team. It can also be the difference in our post season success.
“The second goal was to give our kids some time to rest and be with family. When I was younger I was like many coaches and always thought that more is always better. As I have come to learn my teams a little better, I realized that everything we play for is in February and March and to rest your body and mind is an important part of making sure you are ready at the end of season. I also know that kids need some family time around Christmas. They are only kids for so long.”
Just before Christmas break, Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars claimed a 73-63 win over crosstown rival the South Laurel Cardinals that gave them some momentum heading into the break.
The Jaguars kicked off Christmas break with the Mack Calvert Classic where North Laurel defeated Great Crossing, 75-63, that was followed by the Rock Holiday Classic following Christmas.
There, the Jaguars saw some struggles, as North Laurel was handed only their second loss of the season from Riverside, Virginia. The Jaguars got back on track with a 57-56 win over Tippecanoe, Ohio in the team’s first overtime game of the season.
Valentine’s team wrapped up the Rock Holiday Classic with a 92-87 loss to Thompson, Alabama that gave the Jaguars their third loss of the season.
The Jaguars finished the break with a win over Pulaski County in the Raymond Reed Classic hosted by South Laurel.
Mahan said the break allowed his team to travel together, spending some time off the court together to bond, as well as getting some needed games in.
“It has been next to impossible to get games the last few years and to even get close to filling a schedule we need this time to travel,” he said. “This season we have had some games canceled last minute that made the schedule even harder to fill. We were able to add McCreary (Central) right before break and Johnson Central and Paintsville after Christmas to help replace some of those games we were short. Going into the 15th Region to play four games, I think, toughened our kids up some. The trip is a hard one and then the 15th Region allows a lot more physical play which our kids needed to get used to which was a positive.”
With school back in session, Valentine’s Jaguars are looking to get back on track for the rest of the season and get ready for postseason play, with Clay County being their first task on Friday at 7:45 p.m.
While Mahan’s Lady Jaguars are focused on the task ahead and that is getting through the remainder of the season to prepare themselves for what’s to come in the postseason.
“We are getting ready for some of the most important games of the season,” Mahan said. “Our district has some really good teams in Jackson County and Clay County. These two teams both have strengths that will be matchup issues for us and we need to be ready to play against them. With our district back to seeding this is some really important games with post season repercussion. Then we have teams like Scott county, Casey County, and Rockcastle left on our schedule that I know will help prepare us for district and region tournaments.”
The Lady Jaguars will host Clay County at home on Friday at 6 p.m.
