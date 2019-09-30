LONDON — Rod Messer’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars put their nine-game win streak on the line Saturday when Bourbon County paid a visit after handing South Laurel a 3-0 loss earlier in the day.
The Lady Jaguars (11-1-1) didn’t lose, but then again, they didn’t win either, as the two teams battled to a 2-2 tie.
“I was a little disappointed tonight with a tie, but we will take it,” Messer said. “They had a limited number of opportunities, but they were able to score on those opportunities.
“I believe they only had four or five opportunities and we had 20 to 25 and was only able to score the same amount of goals they did,” he added. “That’s the way it goes sometimes. We just couldn’t get the ball in the net. The shots just didn’t go for us today.”
North Laurel jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to a goal by Madison Dagley, but the Lady Colonels answered and tied the game at one apiece going into halftime.
The Lady Jaguars reclaimed a 2-1 lead during the second half behind a goal by Olivia Rudder, but once again, Bourbon County answered to tie the game at two apiece.
Messer’s squad will finish regular season play Tuesday on the road against Southwestern Pulaski.
