North Laurel Boys Cross Country coach Rachel Gaynor believes that this season was very successful for her team.
“I think every team's ultimate goal should be to win the region and make it to the state as a team,” she said. “Some years, that is a more realistic goal than others. With the teams in our region and the runners who were suppose to be returning for this past year, we knew it would be a challenge to win the region.”
In this year’s KHSAA Class 3A, Region 7 Meet, the Jaguars finished in third place, running their best team meet of the year and placing high enough to advance to the state championships. The Jaguars found a 35th place finish overall in the state meet.
The Jaguars finished the season with one first place finish and two second place finishes in meets, while the middle school boys cross country team placed first in four meets and second in two meets throughout the season.
Gaynor said a lot of personal records were set this year, with 15 personal records for the Jaguars this season, with some runners even breaking their own personal records several times over during the season.
The North Laurel boys cross country team will be losing one senior this year in J. T. LaPrade who Gaynor said would be missed next season.
“As with any sport, you do not know what athletes will return year to year,” Gaynor said. “We should have a lot of experience next year if they all return but they will need to still have the desire to run, want to work hard, and build upon what success they had this year.”
Gaynor is hoping to see several of the middle school runners ready to step up into bigger roles on the high school team next season.
“We had many bright spots in our middle school runners and hope they will return and come to practice ready to challenge for high school positions,” she said.
“We are excited for a break as cross country is a grueling sport during the hottest part of the year,” Gaynor added. “However, we look forward to next year with anticipation and still the same ultimate goals in mind of winning the regional and making it to the state as a team.”
