North Laurel's cheer team competed in the Universal Cheerleading Association's National High School Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. North Laurel competed in the small varsity division I and placed fourth. | Photos by Darrin Spencer
North Laurel claims 4th place at national competition
