North Laurel comes in at No. 6 during final Fear 'Les' Rankings of the season

1. Bell County (13-0 overall, 5-0 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Bobcats captured their respective Class’ region title by upending Fleming County, 48-12.
Now Bell County will face-off against Taylor County at home during today’s Class 4A State Semifinal game.
Coach Dudley Hilton has a lot of familiarity with the Cardinal football program. Before coming back to Log Mountain a few years ago, Hilton was the coach of Taylor County.
Hilton’s squad dominated during its 36-point victory over Fleming County by rolling up 154 rushing yards.
Quarterback London Stephney passed for 51 yards and two touchdowns while Dawson Woolum led the way with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown. Brandon Baker finished with 78 rushing yards and a touchdown while William Dean totaled 58 rushing yards and one touchdown.
2. Williamsburg (10-3, 6-0)
The Yellow Jackets dropped a 36-34 heartbreaker to Paintsville in their respective Class’ Region Championship.
Senior quarterback Dalton Ponder went out in style by passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns while adding 57 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Ponder finished the season with 3,739 passing yards and 48 touchdown passes. He also ran for a team-best 593 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Williamsburg tallied 336 yards on offense while Caleb Rose led the way with eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
3. Corbin (6-5, 3-0)
The Redhounds saw their season come to an end in the Class 4A, District 7 title game after dropping a 63-49 decision to Wayne County.
It was Corbin’s earliest exit in the playoffs during the Justin Haddix era. It also marked the first time since 2014, Corbin won’t finish as the No. 1 ranked team in the Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings.
The Redhounds fell behind 35-7 during their loss to Wayne County, but never gave up, and only trailed, 49-43, with seven minutes remaining in the game.
Freshman quarterback Cameron Combs passed for 457 yards and five touchdowns while freshman Dakota Patterson caught nine passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
4. Whitley County (8-4, 3-2)
Coach Jep Irwin turned the Colonels into district and regional contenders in his first year as head coach, leading Whitley County to a five-game turnaround from the year before.
The Colonels’ season ended in the Class 5A, District 8 title game after falling to Southwestern, 21-15.
Whitley County led for most of the game, but couldn’t come up with the win.
Woody Lawson ran for 123 yards in the loss, as the Colonels outgained the Warriors in total offense, 258-237.
5. Harlan County (8-4, 4-1)
The Black Bears’ season came to an end after dropping a 50-6 decision to Johnson Central in the Class 4A, District 8 title game.
Harlan County couldn’t get anything going on offense and finished the game with only 139 yards.
Ben Landis led the Black Bears with 80 rushing yards and one touchdown while Tyler Casolari tallied 43 yards on the ground.
6. North Laurel (5-6, 1-2)
It was a season of what could have been for Chris Larkey’s Jaguars.
North Laurel dropped four games by less than nine points with two of those resulting in only one-point defeats.
The Jaguars lost a heartbreaker after falling to Whitley County, 21-10, during the first-round action of the Class 5A playoffs.
It was a game I thought North Laurel was going to pull out, but once again, the Colonels did just enough to get the one-point victory.
7. Knox Central (3-8, 1-4)
The Panthers just couldn’t get on track this season.
Injuries to key players took its toll on Knox Central along with one of the toughest schedules in the state. Fred Hoskins’ squad held its own against Corbin during its Class 4A first-round contest before falling, 42-21.
Despite seeing their season come to an end, the Panthers did have a couple of players that put together impressive seasons.
Ethan Huff ran for 1,201 yards and 20 touchdowns while Michael Bays totaled 130 tackles and five sacks. Trace Floyd wasn’t far behind with 123 tackles.
8. Middlesboro (8-4, 3-1)
The Yellow Jackets surrendered 50 points for the third time this season during last week’s Class 2A, District 7 title game, and two of those times have come against Breathitt County.
The Bobcats cruised to an easy 50–15 win over Middlesboro, who captured eight wins this season after winning only one in 2018.
9. Clay County (7-4, 1-2)
The Tigers’ season came to an end after falling to Harlan County, 53-14, during first-round action of the Class 4A playoffs.
Clay County has no reason to hang its head, though.
Coach Michael Sizemore’s squad had one heck of a season. He’s done a fantastic job building Clay County back into a district and region contender.
10. Lynn Camp (5-6, 3-5)
The Wildcats finished the season ranked in the top 10 for the third year in a row, showing just what a great job coach Allen Harris has done to turn the football program into a district contender.
Lynn Camp couldn’t put anything together during its 61-0 setback to Williamsburg, its 15th straight loss to the Yellow Jackets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.