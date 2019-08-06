Last year was a growing season for the North Laurel boys and girls cross country teams, as North Laurel boys and girls cross country coach Rachel Gaynor said that both teams were very young and inexperienced.
“For the first time in many years, last year we had very young teams,” she said.
Gaynor said that though both of her teams worked extremely hard throughout the season and improved a great deal, the boys team just couldn’t get over the hump.
“We, of course, were disappointed that the boys team as a whole did not make the State Meet after a 10-year run of doing so but we did have two individuals make the state meet,” she said.
On the girls’ side, though, the Lady Jaguars qualified as a team to compete in the KHSAA State Meet for the third consecutive year and four out of the last five years.
Now, Gaynor is hoping that after her young teams have had a year to get some experience under their belt, she will begin to see them improve even more in the 2019 season.
“Going into this year, we do have some experience as far as years running but in regards to age we are still very young,” she said. “We have several new runners out this season so it will be another year where it will be a work in progress. Having just practiced for three weeks, the runners are still just trying to build their base and we are trying to develop some team leaders. We are excited to see the progress of our returning runners and also see who steps up and accepts the challenge of running at the varsity level.”
Looking at the upcoming season’s schedule, Gaynor believes the boys and girls cross country teams will be ready once the postseason rolls around, with a schedule packed with meets within the region, as well as meets that will bring out teams of other areas of the state.
“We always try to make a schedule that will give our runners the exposure they need and challenge them to push themselves,” she said. “We will be hosting two home invitational meets which will provide some good competition from the surrounding area. We also will travel to western Kentucky a couple of times to see how we are able to compete with teams out in the state.”
Though Gaynor knows it won’t be an easy task, she has high expectations of both the boys and girls teams qualifying for the state meet by doing well in their region meet.
“Our region has continued to improve and has become more challenging each year with some of the top runners in the state on both the boys and girls side of things this year,” she said.
The North Laurel boys and girls cross country teams will begin their season at the Pulaski County Invitational, which will be held on Saturday, August 24.
