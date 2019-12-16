North Laurel dance team competing in state championship

The North Laurel High School dance team will be competing in this weekend’s KHSAA State Dance Championships after taking first place in the KHSAA Region 13 Dance competition in the small hip hop division.
North Laurel dance coach Johnna Cessna said this was the first year her team has competed in the KHSAA dance competition.
“We beat out two other teams to win our region which was very exciting,” she said. “This is the first year North Laurel has competed in the KHSAA competition. Before a few years ago, the only state competition was put on by KDCO (Kentucky Dance Coach Organization). North Laurel won the KDCO State competition in 2010 in the hiphop division.”
Cessna said she was extremely pleased with her team’s performance in the region competition but she and her team have been working since the region competition to change up their routine for state.
“I was very pleased with our performance at region, but I also knew it was time to ‘spice’ up our routine a little,” she said. “Over the past couple weeks we have been cleaning and adding a little more difficulty and visuals.
“We have a pretty young team and all the girls are at very different skill levels in regards to dance technique. Overall I hope to see more confidence on the floor at the state competition. There are also certain skills, et cetera, that I am looking for from certain individuals. Everybody has different goals they are working on.”
Cessna and the North Laurel dance team are already looking at other divisions they can compete in for next year’s region competition.
“We plan to work more ballet technique over the next year and compete in the pom division, as well as hip hop next year,” she said.
“We have a great program,” Cessna added. “I am beyond thankful for our team and all of our supportive parents. Parents can either be a blessing or a curse to a sports program. We are incredibly lucky with the kids and parents we have.”
The state competition will be held on Saturday at Valley High School in Louisville.
