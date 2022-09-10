North Laurel played host to Shelby Valley Friday night, coming off a big win last week against Johnson Central.
Shelby Valley got themselves on the board first, within four minutes of the first quarter, but the 2-point conversion failed, Shelby Valley leading 6-0. The North Laurel offense couldn't answer in the first quarter. The Jags weren't able to score in the first quarter but they were set to score, because they ended the quarter on the four-yard line.
The Jags did not take long to answer in the second though, scoring a touchdown on the first play of the 2nd quarter. The Wildcats would answer with a 10-yard touchdown of their own, with eight minutes left before halftime, but failed the 2-point conversion yet again. Shelby Valley led 12-7. The Jags offense would strike hard, scoring another run regaining the lead going into halftime 13-12.
In the second half, the Wildcats lost their defensive momentum — allowing North to make a huge play with Tucker Warren throwing a 65-yard touchdown pass in the first play of the second half to bring the score to 20-12. That would be the only touchdown in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the defense was very intense, not allowing any scoring at all, until North headed to the redzone, running in a one-yard touchdown to pad the Jags lead. North Laurel came out victorious winning 27-12.
North Laurel will be back in action in The Jungle next week against Barren County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.