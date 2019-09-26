LONDON -- David Broyles' North Laurel Jaguars entered the week with hopes of claiming the 49th District's third seed, but in the end, they weren't able to accomplish the feat.
They lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to Whitley County on Monday and then followed with a 4-2 loss to Oneida Baptist on Tuesday that sealed their fate as the district's No. 5 seed once tournament play begins in a couple of weeks.
"I thought both were winnable games," Broyles said. "We had a shot at getting the three-seed in the district and just didn't get it done. We came out flat yesterday, but we did come out better today.
"We had opportunities tonight," he added. "We banged two off the crossbar early, and we weren't able to score, and I believe that affected us. These kids need positive stuff to happen early and it didn't happen tonight."
The duo of Sochi Onouha and Ikenna Onouha scored two goals apiece for the Mountaineers in the win.
Sochi Onouha scored nine minutes into the contest before seeing North Laurel's Kievan Hutson tie the game at one apiece during the 25th minute.
The game remained tied until a goal by Ikenna Onouha during the 44th minute gave Oneida Baptist a 2-1 edge.
The Jaguars had numerous chances to tie the game, but couldn't find the back of the net.
Sochi Onouha and Ikenna Onouha each scored during the game's final six minutes to wrap up the win for the Mountaineers.
"We were able to tie the game at one, but they scored their second goal in the second half it went downhill from there. Our kids were fighting to win," Broyles said. "We will see them again in the first game of the district. We know what they're going to do. We just have to fix it."
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Thursday against Berea and will travel to play Frederick Douglas on Saturday.
