LONDON — North Laurel’s eighth-grade football team kept its perfect record intact by defeating Whitley County last week, 44-6.
It was a game that many expected to be a close battle, but the Jaguars scored early and often, never having to look back during their 38-point victory.
Tucker Warren led North Laurel with 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns as he scored in runs off 44 and 36 yards.
Logan Hall added 65 yards on the ground while Trey Holmes had touchdown runs of 50 and five yards and finished with 55 rushing yards. Elijah Miller finished with 10 rushing yards and one touchdown as the Jaguars rushed for 260 yards on the ground.
North Laurel outgained the Colonels in total yards, 295-150.
