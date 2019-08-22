The North Laurel Jaguars are hoping to put the struggles of this past season behind them and move forward in the 2019 season.
North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey is hoping that his Jaguars have learned from this past season's 4-6 campaign that saw North Laurel barely miss the Class 5A playoffs, believing that bigger and better things are likely in store for the Jaguars this season.
After graduating most of their starters on both sides of the ball from the 2017 season's District 8 championship team, the Jaguars went into the 2018 season with a lot of young and inexperienced players who had never seen much varsity football.
North Laurel finished last season with a 4-6 record, going 0-4 in District 8 play. The Jaguars also didn't make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Larkey is hoping his Jaguars have learned from the struggles of last season and will hopes his team will show much improvement in the 2019 season.
With only six seniors on last season's squad, several younger Jaguars had the opportunity to play on the varsity team and with lots of playing time under their belt, Larkey is hoping that will help his team be more successful this season.
Those returning from last season's team not only gained experience but Larkey said they were able to simply learn the game better. Larkey said that varsity experience, as well as just knowing and understanding the game better, is what will help his team going into this season.
"Our kids were so young last year, we were basically a JV team, so, our kids this year have a lot more experience, a lot more varsity playing time, so they know what to expect and hopefully they'll do better," he said. "We've got a lot of kids back and they understand more about what it takes."
"They're as dedicated of a group as I've ever had," he added. "They have the potential to be a really good football team if they keep trying to get better."
Going into the pre-season, one of Larkey's biggest goals were to build up his team's speed and strength, as last season's team struggled to keep up with its competition each week. And that growth was one of Larkey's main focuses over the summer.
Like most teams across the state, the Jaguars participated in camps and several scrimmages over the summer to help prepare North Laurel for the season ahead.
While Larkey said his team didn't compete in these scrimmages to win, he said his team used these as an opportunity to continue gaining experience while also getting in shape in the process, including using these as an opportunity to build up their strength and speed.
Larkey said some highlights of this season's team include a strong offensive line and some much more experienced running backs.
"I think our offensive line has a chance to be really good," he said. "They just have to keep improving. Our running backs have a lot more experience this year and I think our quarterback takes us down the field real well, he knows what's going on."
After losing Hutton Shepherd, who played a pivotal role in last year's season, Larkey said North Laurel senior Dalton Sizemore will be stepping up to take over the role of quarterback. Larkey believes Sizemore will certainly be an asset to his team this season.
Overall, Larkey said his team this season is all around much more experienced and believes that will really begin to show once the season begins.
"I think our guys are better than what we were last year," Larkey said. "I don't think we've got overall speed like we've had in the past. We've got some fast guys, though. We just don't have enough. We just have to play smarter.
"We are missing some skill stuff, so we are going to have to have some guys going both ways. Like I said, we are ahead of where we were last year at this point, which is a bonus. We are just hoping things continue to go well."
Larkey said his team has a tougher schedule this year than last season, with games like Pulaski County, Lincoln County and Southwestern on the schedule this season, just to name a few.
And with a tougher schedule, Larkey said his Jaguars will need to prepare for harder competition, with hopes that will play out well for his Jaguars once postseason play rolls around.
Larkey believes that a tougher schedule will help get his team ready for whatever may come in the postseason.
North Laurel is scheduled to open the season on the road against Paul Laurence Dunbar Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.