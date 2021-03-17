North Laurel freshman Jayden Azbill captured the Kentucky S3DA archery state championship this past weekend while continuing her impressive archery career.
Azbill is 14 years old and competes in the Youth Pins Division. Her S3DA club is Aimtakers Archery, and her USA/JOAD club is In-range Archery.
Listed below are numerous accomplishments Azbill has put together during her impressive career:
Competitive archery currently shooting
• S3DA-scholastic 3 dimensional archery indoor and outdoor(State and National level)
• NASP- national archery in the schools program (State, National, world level)
• USA archery- USA Olympic archery
• JOAD ARCHERY- Junior Olympic Archery Development
• NFAA- National Field Archery Association (state and national level)
• ASA- Archery Shooters Association (state and national level)
Current accomplishments
(Winnings from Jan., 2021 to March 2021)
• S3DA- won all 6 regional tournaments and current state champion
• USA archery
2nd place TN state tourney
2nd place KY state tourney
4th Place OH state tourney
• JOAD ARCHERY
• 1st place TN state tourney (non-resident)
• ASA- National Pro/Am level 1st place finish in youth pins in Foley Alabama
• ASA- state level 1st place In-Range; 1st place Buckskin; 1st place Treeshadow.
Results for each tournament S3DA Indoor regional and state tournament
Jan. 2, 2021 (Fisher Barton Memorial)
Williamsburg
1st place score 141 - 9 bullseye x
2nd place score 137 - 8 bullseye x
3rd place score 131 - 7 bullseye x
Jan. 9, 2021 (DC archery)
Daviess County
1st place score 143 - 13 bullseye x
2nd place score 143 - 12 bullseye x
3rd place score 141 - 13 bullseye x
Jan. 16, 2021(Western KY Bowhunters)
Princeton
1st place score 148 - 15 bullseye x
2nd place score 140 - 10 bullseye x
3rd place score 136 - 5 bullseye x
Jan. 30, 2021 (Anderson County Archery)
Anderson County
1st place score 147 - 18 bullseye x
2nd place score 131- 5 bullseye x
3rd place score 128 - 4 bullseye x
Feb. 6, 2021(Western Ky Archery Club)
Madisonville
1st place score 146 - 14 bullseye x
2nd place score 143 - 9 bullseye x
3rd place score 140 - 8 bullseye x
Feb. 7, 2021 (Aimtakers Archery)
London
1st place score 143 - 12 bullseye x
2nd place score 143 - 10 bullseye x
3rd place score 141 - 5 bullseye x
Feb. 12, 2021(KY State S3DA Tourney) numerous sites across Kentucky
Jayden shot at Aimtakers in London
1st place score 149- 16 bullseye x
2nd place score 148- 14 bullseye x
3rd place score 145- 12bullseye x
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.