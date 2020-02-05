North Laurel freshman team named champs with OT win over South

The North Laurel Jaguars freshman team captured the 13th Region freshman championship over the weekend after defeating the South Laurel Cardinals freshman team, 54-50, in overtime.
North Laurel freshman coach Tyler Lewis said the Jaguars had faced the Cardinals twice earlier in the season where South Laurel came out on top both times but Saturday’s championship game had a much different outcome.
“We were playing back-to-back games and found ourselves down by 10 (points) in the first quarter,” Lewis said. “We changed things defensively and my kids never quit. We were down by four (points) with under a minute to go and made plays at the end to come back and tie the game at regulation.”
After being down by eight points at halftime, the Jaguars fought back in the second half to tie the game back up at 42 a piece at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.
North Laurel added 12 points in the overtime, shooting 9-for-14 from the free throw line while Kase Messer knocked down a three-point shot. The Jaguars held South Laurel to only eight points in overtime to help North Laurel find the win.
The Jaguars had three players with double digit points with Chase Dotson leading with 18 points while Messer had 14 points and Ashton Reynolds knocked down 10 points in the game.
“Every kid that played really came together and played great team basketball to pull out the win,” Lewis said.
The road to Saturday’s championship game showed the Jaguars improvement throughout the season, as North Laurel defeated Barbourville in the first round, followed by a second round win over Knox Central.
“We struggled early but picked up our defensive intensity in second half and that helped us to the win,” Lewis said of the second round win.
The North Laurel freshman team finished their season with a 9-4 record, losing two games on last second shots.
“We have improved tremendously throughout the year especially overall as a team,” Lewis said. “We have really figured things out over the past couple of weeks of playing team basketball and when they started playing together as a unit that’s when things really turned around for us.”
Lewis believes that after such a successful freshman season, the future of the Jaguars is looking very bright.
“If you are a North Laurel basketball fan, it is hard not to be really excited for this freshman class and the future of North Laurel basketball,” Lewis said. “This class has been successful all the way through and I think the future is bright and there is a lot to look forward to.”
