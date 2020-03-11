Photos submitted
East Bernstadt Independent School hosted their first ever archery tournament this past weekend. There were 262 archers from Laurel and surrounding counties that came out to be part of the NASP archery tournament that was sponsored by Cumberland Valley National Bank. In the high school division, North Laurel High School claimed first place with a score of 3,332 followed by South Laurel High School in second place with a score of 3,293. North Laurel Middle School took first place in the middle school division with a score of 3,355 with East Bernstadt taking second place with a score of 3,118. Bush Elementary took first place in the elementary division (3,046) followed by Camp Ground Elementary in second place (3,013) and Wyan Pine Grove Elementary in third place (2,852). The overall female archer was Savannah Philpot (9th grade) from North Laurel High School with a score of 291 and the overall male archer was Tayten Sowders (7th grade) from South Laurel Middle School with a score of 299.
