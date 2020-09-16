LONDON — David Cupp’s North Laurel Senior League All-Stars have a state championship in mind when they participate in this weekend’s Senior League All-Star State Baseball Tournament.
North Laurel swept a pair of games against South Laurel last week to claim the District 4 title, and will now try to bring home another championship.
“First of all, I’d like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Cupp said. “I’m blessed far beyond what I deserve. We are so excited to be able to represent North Laurel at the state tournament. North has a rich baseball tradition and we’re glad to be a part of that.”
Cupp’s team will enter state tournament play as one of the strongest in the field of teams.
Cupp said his team’s strengths are experience, camaraderie, and pitching depth.
“They truly root for each other,” he said. “I really like our chances to win the whole thing. These tournaments require a lot of pitching to make a serious run. We have that, and we have batters who can get timely hits.
“A state title would be tremendous in any season, but especially this season due to COVID-19,” he added. “These players forfeited their entire school ball season this past spring whenever things got shut down. So a state title would be sweet redemption for these kids.”
