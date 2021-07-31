North Laurel hosts 91 kids during football camp

North Laurel’s annual youth football camp had 91 kids on Tuesday. North Laurel football coach Chris Larkey said: “The kids came out here in this heat and worked extremely hard for three hours. We try to teach these kids good football fundamentals while yet having fun. We had some really great athletic kids and kids who can play any position. It’s good to see kids out here having fun after all they went through last year.“

