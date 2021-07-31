North Laurel’s annual youth football camp had 91 kids on Tuesday. North Laurel football coach Chris Larkey said: “The kids came out here in this heat and worked extremely hard for three hours. We try to teach these kids good football fundamentals while yet having fun. We had some really great athletic kids and kids who can play any position. It’s good to see kids out here having fun after all they went through last year.“
North Laurel hosts 91 kids during football camp
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- All students to wear masks on bus, unvaccinated students recommended to in school
- GOOD SUMMER REED: Offers from Kentucky and Virginia highlight one heck of a summer for North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard
- Arrests, July 11 - 19, 2021
- Crash closes two lanes on northbound I-75 near mile marker 40
- Laurel back in 'red zone' for COVID cases; Health officials recommend vaccination to stop spread
- London City Fire Department responds to report of smoke at KSP Post 11
- Suspect in armed robbery sought by Sheriff's Office
- Levi Jackson Park hosting Mid-Summer Blues Night
- Pickleball court to be added to Whitley Branch Veterans Park
- ALFORD: There must be a reason cows have horns and horses don’t
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.