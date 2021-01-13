LONDON — North Laurel continued its red-hot play on Monday by turning in an impressive 78-48 win over Perry County Central.
Five players scored in double figures with eighth-grader Halle Collins leading the way with a 19-point, 11-rebound, five-assist, and two-steal effort while Brooke Nichelson added 15 points. Hailee Valentine scored 12 points while Bella Sizemore and Emily Sizemore each scored 10 apiece.
“Any time you can get nine players double-digit minutes then it was a good night for our team,” North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan said. “Developing a deeper team, I believe, is critical in a time period when you may lose a player or multiple to contact tracing any day. I like what I see when it comes to my starters and the subs are really coming on strong. My young players are really showing how good they are. Obviously, Halle Collins is a household name already but Bella Sizemore, Brooke Nichelson, and Saige McClure keep getting better every game.
“Our defense could still be better but it’s showing improvement and that is leading to multiple transition scoring opportunities,” he added. “We need to keep focused on that. It’s one of the reasons that you see our field goal percentage so impressive. We work on our half-court offense daily but nothing replaces the efficiency of good transition offense.”
North Laurel (4-0) started a little slow on both ends of the court but still managed to build a 25-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Jaguars’ lead grew to 50-25 at halftime before the running clock came into play in the third quarter.
Mahan’s squad dominated throughout the second half and led 75-39 entering the fourth quarter of play.
North Laurel connected on 33-of-59 shot attempts while limiting the Lady Commodores to 16-of-60 shooting. The Lady Jaguars will be back in action Thursday on the road against Harlan County with game time set for a 7:30 p.m. start.
North Laurel 78, Perry Central 48
Perry Central 13 12 14 9 48
North Laurel 25 25 25 3 78
Perry Central (48) — Mullins 2, Dunnigan 10, McEntyre 8, McAlarnis 5, Fannin 3, Neace 6, Napier 6, Lawson 4, Turner 4.
North Laurel (78) — Collins 19, Valentine 12, Nichelson 15, B. Sizemore 10, E. Sizemore 10, C. McKnight 6, G. McKnight 1, McClure 5.
