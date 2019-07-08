CORBIN — The 11-12 year-old Boys All-Stars District 4 Tournament is slated to begin Monday at Corbin’s Rotary Park with both Corbin and North Laurel representing Area 2.
Corbin opens tournament play in the opening round of the winner’s bracket against Middlesboro at 6 p.m. while Hazard-Perry vs. Clay County follows at 8 p.m.
North Laurel opens loser’s bracket play on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Pulaski County while Harlan vs. Pineville-Bell will follow at 8 p.m.
The second round of the loser’s bracket is scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
The winner’s bracket final is slated for a 6 p.m. start while third round play of the loser’s bracket will follow at 8 p.m.
The loser’s bracket final will be played Friday, July 12, while the championship game is scheduled to be play at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
If a second championship game is necessary, it will be slated for a 3 p.m. start on Sunday, July 14.
Bobby Brittain’s Corbin All-Stars advanced to the Area 2 Tournament last week by posting a 2-0 mark while outscoring their opponents 18-4 during the process.
Corbin opened play with a 10-0 win over Jackson County that saw Keaton Smith and Isaiah Smith combine to pitch a two-hit shutout. Keaton Smith finished with seven strikeouts while Isaiah Smith fanned two batters.
Corbin captured the Area 2 Tournament’s championship, and a berth into the District 4 Tournament, by rallying to beat North Laurel, 8-4.
Brittain’s squad fell behind 2-0 before breaking open a three-all tie thanks to a three-run fourth inning. Clay Botner dominated on the mound during the win by striking out 12 batters while also doing damage at the plate. He collected two hits, a home run, and drove in four runs while teammate Cam Estep was 3-for-3 at the plate.
The loss meant Dusty Allen’s North Laurel All-Stars would have to play South Laurel for a second time to see who would advance to the District 4 Tournament.
North Laurel dominated during its 11-0 opening round win over their crosstown counterpart as Eli Holt and Ashton Clemons combined to no-hit South Laurel.
Clemons went 3-for-3 at the plate with one RBI while Caynan Sizemore went 2-for-3, which included a home run, and drove in three runs.
North Laurel clinched a berth into the District 4 Tournament by upending South Laurel once again with a 12-0 victory.
EJ Allen, Eli Holt and Carter Kelly combined to limit South Laurel to only two hits as EJ Allen went 3-for-3 while driving in a game-high five RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.