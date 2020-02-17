North Laurel Little League will be taking signups at North Laurel High School on the following dates: Feb. 22, Feb. 29, March 7 and March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On-line registration is open at www.northlaurellittleleague.com.

