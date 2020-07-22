The upcoming girls' soccer season will be an interesting one, to say the least.
Defending 13th Region champion North Laurel will be led by new coach Jessica Miller while graduating more than 60 goals from last season.
To say the district championship could be up for grabs might be an understatement.
Corbin continues to improve while teams such as Whitley County and South Laurel are right in the mix as well.
With that said, let’s take a look at the upcoming Fear ‘Les’ Girls Soccer 49th District predictions:
1. Corbin (10-12 overall record in 2019)
The Lady Redhounds return an abundance of talented players.
Among those are Grace Gibson along with her 19 goals and 11 assists while Olivia Jones (13 goals and five assists, Anna Dotson (nine goals and 12 assists), and Clara Finneseth (seven goals, five assists). Kaiden Walden also returns, she scored five goals and recorded one assist last season.
Corbin looks to be solid defensively again while Patton Chandler and Kamryn Gibbs each turned in solid seasons at the keeper position last season.
2. North Laurel (16-2-1)
The Lady Jaguars graduated a lot of talent from last season’s regional champion squad but the cupboard is far from bare for first-year Coach Jessica Miller.
Trispy Girls Soccer Player of the Year Maddie Dagley returns along with her team-best 26 goals. She also dished out 11 assists last season.
Maddi Mastin (10 goals, four assists) and Meg Anderson (four goals and three assists) each played big roles on last season’s team as well.
Ellisia Edwards logged 15 games as the keeper last year.
3. Whitley County (12-4)
The Lady Colonels are the team to keep an eye on. Even though I have them ranked third, it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see them win the district and the region title this season.
Whitley County turned in one of its best seasons in program history after getting off to an impressive 6-0 start.
Returning will be Reis Anderson, who scored a 13th Region-best 49 goals while finishing with 23 assists. Whitney Owens (17 goals, 14 assists), Chelsey Logan (13 goals, nine assists), and Kaylee Aslinger (11 goals, 10 assists) also return, giving coach Kelly Sawyers plenty of scoring options. Madison Patterson returns at the keeper position after playing in 16 games and recording 191 saves.
4. South Laurel (8-12-1)
First-year coach Jeremy Howard takes over a Lady Cardinal team that won eight games last season while graduating leading goal scorer Katie Vance, who led the team with 13 goals.
South Laurel struggled to find offense last season and will look to improve on its 44 goals from 2019.
Belle Dotson (eight goals, four assists), Makayla Fields (five goals, two assists), Ashlyn Davis (four goals, eight assists), Brooklyn Taylor (four goals, two assists), and one of the region’s top defensive players, Lindsay Cox, who scored two goals last season return for South Laurel.
Gracie Turner played 18 games at the keeper position last season, and allowed only 1.6 goals per game. Madison Vandeventer and Karli Mitchell also logged minutes at the keeper position in 2019.
This is another team that has the talent to make a run at the district and region crowns. The key to the Lady Cardinals’ success will be finding players to step up and score.
5. Oneida Baptist (1-11-2)
The Lady Mountaineers graduates five players off last season’s squad that scored only seven goals.
Oneida Baptist will look to snap an 11-game non-win streak after finishing 2019 with an 0-9-2 mark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.