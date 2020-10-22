North Laurel looking to snap three-game losing skid

LONDON — Things don’t get any easier this week when Walton-Verona pays a visit to ‘The Jungle’ on Friday.
The Bearcats (4-1) enter their matchup riding a four-game win streak while North Laurel (2-4) is looking to put an end to a three-game losing skid.
The Jaguars dropped a disappointing 30-12 loss to Whitley County at home last week.
“We are disappointed that we lost but when we turn the ball over on our first two possessions and give them 12 points to start off with, not many teams will come back from that,” North Laurel coach Chris Larkey said. “You’re not going to come back, especially against a good team, and a team that is as young as us. But we still fought our way back and fought till the end.
“I have said in the past, this is as close a team as we have had in a long time,” he added. “Our team knows what the problem is and knows there isn’t much they can do about it. Our guys continue to bust their butts and work hard. No one is more proud of them than me. Everyone knows what has played a part in our season. We lost our starting running back, offensive lineman, and wide receiver, and have so many young kids in their spots. I’d say we are the youngest varsity team in the state.”
Larkey admitted his team has a tough game and has hopes of seeing his young group of players will continue to improve.
“We just want to continue to play with heart and pride,” he said. “Our kids know we are young and inexperienced and there isn’t anything they can do to fix that. We want to keep getting better.
“Walton Verona will try to get outside and run a lot of trickery,” Larkey added. “We have to be able to run the ball better and tackle. It will be our last home game of the season, and it’s homecoming, so we want to come out and play the best game of the season.”
