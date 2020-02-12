North Laurel Middle School archery takes first in weekend tournament

The North Laurel Middle School archery team finished in first place this past weekend in the Region 11 NASP archery tournament hosted by McCreary County Middle School. For the middle school male division, North Laurel's Trevor Woods finished in first place while Reece Weaver took third place and Jaren Overbey took ninth place. In the middle school female division, North Laurel's Sarah Martin finished in second place while Jayden Azbill had fourth place, Addison Metcalf took fifth, Lydia Watkins in seventh and Ashlyn Osborne finished in eighth place. The overall team score was a 3,367 in the tournament, which currently ranks North Laurel Middle School in first place in the state out of over 190 middle school teams. South Laurel Middle School also had Tayten Sowders tie Weaver for third place in the male division and 10th place went to Isabella Hampton in the female division. |
Photo submitted
