LONDON — North Laurel improved its record to a program-best 10-0 mark after knocking off Madison Central on Saturday, 91-73.
The Jaguars were coming off a win over South Laurel just a day before but never showed any signs of fatigue during Saturday's blowout. They have scored at least 90 points in six games this season.
“Tonight was a very good win for us,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Madison Central is still working to get guys back from quarantine and will be a different team in a couple of weeks. I have a ton of respect for their program and coaching staff.
“We played very well early and got off to a great start,” he added. “Our defensive effort was much better in the first half than it’s been. We rebounded just the way we needed to. We did a great job of playing unselfish and taking what the defense gave us.”
North Laurel sophomore Ryan Davidson came up big once again for the second time in less than 24 hours.
Davidson scored 26 points while grabbing seven rebounds, and has been more than efficient shooting the ball. Against the Indians, he knocked down 8-of-11 shot attempts while combining to go 20-of-25 from the floor the past two games. He also finished 9-of-10 from the charity stripe.
Sophomore Reed Sheppard continued his impressive play, just missing out recording his third straight triple-double, finishing with 30 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.
Brody Brock also scored in double figures, hitting three 3-pointers while totaling 12 points. Caden Harris continued to give Valentine consistent play in the paint, grabbing five rebounds while keeping many offensive possessions alive despite battling foul trouble throughout the game.
“The unsung hero again was Caden Harris,” Valentine said. “He continues to do all of the dirty work for our team. What he does for this team doesn’t always show up in the stat sheet but he is the anchor of our team. We wouldn’t have the success we have had to this point if it wasn’t for Caden.”
The win improved North Laurel will be back in action Monday at home Against Jackson County with hopes of notching win No. 11.
Valentine’s squad fell behind early, 7-2, against Madison Central but quickly took charge of the game by closing out the first quarter with a 23-4 run to take a 25-11 lead into the second quarter.
The Jaguars took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Indians, 28-12, to build a commanding 53-23 halftime lead.
Madison Central managed to outscore North Laurel, 50-38, in the second half but the damage had already been done.
The Jaguars 31-of-56 from the floor, including a 9-of-19 effort from 3-point range. They were also 20-of-24 from the free-throw line.
North Laurel 91, Madison Central 73
Madison Central 11 12 27 23 73
North Laurel 25 28 21 17 91
Madison Central (73) — West 6, Davis 13, Brown 10, Ray 24, Chenault 11, Parks 2, Hardge 3, Wood 2, Skaggs 2.
North Laurel (91) — Sheppard 30, Davidson 26, Sizemore 4, Brock 12, Reynolds 6, Elza 4, Keen 3, Messer 4, Nicely 2.
