CORBIN — South Laurel’s Ally Collett joined Clay County’s Kaylee Mathis, Knox Central’s Presley Partin, Pineville’s Whitney Caldwell, and Harlan County’s Morgan Blakley as this season’s 13th Region Media District Players of the Year.
North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan captured 49th District Coach of the Year honors while South Laurel’s Chris Souder was named 50th District Coach of the Year. Pineville’s Jamie Mills (51st District) and Bell County’s David Teague (52nd District) were named Coaches of the Year in their respective districts.
North Laurel seventh-grader Halle Collins was James 49th District Newcomer of the Year, joining Darcie Anderson (Whitley County), Timberly Fredrick (Knox Central) and Talyah McQueen (Bell County) as their respective district’s Newcomer of the Year.
A list of each district’s award winners along with the All-First District Team Members are listed below:
Girls
49th District
Player of the Year: Kaylee Mathis, Clay County
Coach of the Year: Eddie Mahan, North Laurel
Newcomer of the Year: Halle Collins, North Laurel
All-49th District Team
POY: Kaylee Mathis, Clay County
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Taya Davis, Jackson County
Gracie Jervis, North Laurel
Halle Collins, North Laurel
Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
50th District
Player of the Year: Ally Collett, South Laurel
Coach of the Year: Chris Souder, South Laurel
Newcomer of the Year: Darcie Anderson, Whitley County
All-50th District First Team
POY: Ally Collett, South Laurel
Amerah Steele, South Laurel
Lillie Hall, Williamsburg
Sydnie Hall, South Laurel
Shelby Stewart, Corbin
Lindsey Shope, Whitley County
51st District
Co-Players of the Year: Whitney Caldwell, Pineville & Knox Central’s Presley Partin
Coach of the Year: Jamie Mills, Pineville
Newcomer of the Year: Timberly Fredrick, Knox Central
All-51st District First Team
POY: Whitney Caldwell, Pineville
POY: Presley Partin, Knox Central
Raigan King, Pineville
Caylan Mills, Knox Central
Brianna Gallagher, Barbourville
Abbagail Smith, Barbourville
52nd District
Player of the Year: Morgan Blakley, Harlan County
Coach of the Year: David Teague, Bell County
Newcomer of the Year: Talyah McQueen, Bell County
All-52nd District Team
POY: Morgan Blakley, Harlan County
Abby Harris, Bell County
Talyah McQueen, Bell County
Ella Karst, Harlan
Kailey Owens, Middlesboro
Natalee King, Harlan
