CORBIN — South Laurel’s Ally Collett joined Clay County’s Kaylee Mathis, Knox Central’s Presley Partin, Pineville’s Whitney Caldwell, and Harlan County’s Morgan Blakley as this season’s 13th Region Media District Players of the Year.

North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan captured 49th District Coach of the Year honors while South Laurel’s Chris Souder was named 50th District Coach of the Year. Pineville’s Jamie Mills (51st District) and Bell County’s David Teague (52nd District) were named Coaches of the Year in their respective districts.

North Laurel seventh-grader Halle Collins was James 49th District Newcomer of the Year, joining Darcie Anderson (Whitley County), Timberly Fredrick (Knox Central) and Talyah McQueen (Bell County) as their respective district’s Newcomer of the Year.

A list of each district’s award winners along with the All-First District Team Members are listed below:

Girls

49th District

Player of the Year: Kaylee Mathis, Clay County

Coach of the Year: Eddie Mahan, North Laurel

Newcomer of the Year: Halle Collins, North Laurel

All-49th District Team

POY: Kaylee Mathis, Clay County

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Taya Davis, Jackson County

Gracie Jervis, North Laurel

Halle Collins, North Laurel

Emily Sizemore, North Laurel

50th District

Player of the Year: Ally Collett, South Laurel

Coach of the Year: Chris Souder, South Laurel

Newcomer of the Year: Darcie Anderson, Whitley County

All-50th District First Team

POY: Ally Collett, South Laurel

Amerah Steele, South Laurel

Lillie Hall, Williamsburg

Sydnie Hall, South Laurel

Shelby Stewart, Corbin

Lindsey Shope, Whitley County

51st District

Co-Players of the Year: Whitney Caldwell, Pineville & Knox Central’s Presley Partin

Coach of the Year: Jamie Mills, Pineville

Newcomer of the Year: Timberly Fredrick, Knox Central

All-51st District First Team

POY: Whitney Caldwell, Pineville

POY: Presley Partin, Knox Central

Raigan King, Pineville

Caylan Mills, Knox Central

Brianna Gallagher, Barbourville

Abbagail Smith, Barbourville

52nd District

Player of the Year: Morgan Blakley, Harlan County

Coach of the Year: David Teague, Bell County

Newcomer of the Year: Talyah McQueen, Bell County

All-52nd District Team

POY: Morgan Blakley, Harlan County

Abby Harris, Bell County

Talyah McQueen, Bell County

Ella Karst, Harlan

Kailey Owens, Middlesboro

Natalee King, Harlan

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you