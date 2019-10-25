For the second consecutive season, North Laurel High School possessed the 13th Region’s top girls soccer player.
Lady Jaguar senior Lily Messer was named 13th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Messer scored 23 goals while leading the team with 11 assists. She also helped guide North Laurel (16-2-1) to the 49th District championship and the program’s second consecutive 13th Region championship.
Teammate Olivia Rudder, last year’s 13th Region Player of the Year, joined Messer on the First Team All-Region squad along with Reis Anderson (Whitley County), Madison Dagley (North Laurel), Grace Gibson (Corbin), Meg Anderson (North Laurel), Clara Finneseth (Corbin), Katie Vance (South Laurel), Hannah Brock (North Laurel), Lucy Jackson (Knox Central), Whitney Owens (Whitley County) and keeper Savannah Lawson (North Laurel).
Second-team All-Region members are Kaylee Aslinger (Whitley County), Shelbi Brock (South Laurel), Holly Crouch (North Laurel), Ashlyn Davis (South Laurel), Gracie Dotson (Corbin), Allison Jackson (Whitley County), Olivia Jones (Corbin), Maddi Mastin (North Laurel), Ivy Partin (Knox Central), Taylor Payne (Knox Central), Kaiden Walden (Corbin), and keeper Madison Patterson (Whitley County).
