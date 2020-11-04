LEXINGTON — North Laurel’s historic season came to an end during Wednesday’s KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament Final Four.
Lexington Catholic was able to shut down the state’s top offensive team, and limited the Lady Jaguars to its lowest goal output of the season during its 3-1 win over the North Laurel.
The two-goal loss turned out to be the Lady Jaguars’ lone defeat of the season. North Laurel won 15 straight matches before falling to 15-1 to end the season.
“After coaching this team all season and knowing exactly what they are capable of, it’s my honest opinion that the girls were intimidated,” North Laurel coach Jessica Miller said. “No team from Southeastern Kentucky typically does very well against northern teams like the ones in Lexington. Lexington teams are notoriously excellent and possess the ball extremely well. I know for a fact that many of the girls felt like they were going to get killed before ever stepping on the pitch simply because the other team had Lexington written on their chest.
“The fact that they walked out there scared and intimidated caused them to hesitate as they second-guessed every decision they had to make out there,” she added. “It also caused the girls to turn the ball over so many times instead of possessing like they normally do, like the way Lexington Catholic was doing. This made it very difficult to get any offense going.”
The Lady Knights finished the match with 21 shots compared to North Laurel’s three while Lady Jaguar keeper Ellisia Edwards recorded four saves.
“Our defense fought with everything in them the entire game,” Miller said. “They gave it their all the entire eighty minutes and never got down on themselves. It’s because of that we only lost with a goal differential. Our goalkeeper, Ellisia Edwards, was amazing and had the best game she’s had all season.”
Lexington Catholic was able to possess the ball for most of the first nine minutes of the game before finally capitalizing on a shot on goal during the ninth minute.
After misfiring on their first two shot attempts, the Lady Knights took a 1-0 advantage after a goal by Olivia Bretz (assist by Emily Scanlon).
Lexington Catholic continued to put pressure on the Lady Jaguar defense, misfiring on four shot attempts during the next 10 minutes.
Edwards made a diving stop to keep her team’s deficit at one goal before seeing Bretz’s second goal (assist by Sophie Skinner) at the 26th minute increase the Lady Knights’ advantage to 2-0.
By the time the first half ended, Lexington Catholic had 10 shots, including four shots on goal. North Laurel on the other hand didn't have one shot attempt during the first 40 minutes.
That changed quickly in the second half with coach Jessica Miller making adjustments that allowed the Lady Jaguars to get back into the match.
Madison Dagley scored during the 50th minute to cut North Laurel’s deficit to 2-1 but the Lady Knights quickly answered with a goal four minutes later.
“Once Maddie Dagley dropped one in the net from just outside the box, you could immediately see a difference in the way we played,” Miller said. “It gave the girls some hope that could pull through after all. They started playing harder and quicker. We began to finally string some passes together and work it down towards the offensive third. Once Lexington Catholic got another goal though, many of the girls hung their heads. This isn’t to say our girls didn’t try their best, it’s to say they were intimidated, and who wouldn’t be?”
Mary-Martin Hampton’s goal (assist by Scanlon) at the 54th minute increased Lexington Catholic’s lead to 3-1.
The Lady Knights were able to secure the win with solid defensive play during the final 26 minutes of the match.
North Laurel finished the season winning its fourth consecutive 49th District title, third straight 13th Region title while advancing to the program’s first-ever Final Four.
“I’ve said all season that these girls could bring home the state championship, and I still believe they could have,” Miller said. “I’ve always had the utmost confidence in them. If they played they say I know they can, they could have won Wednesday. Regardless, I’m tremendously proud of them. They accomplished something no other soccer team at North Laurel had. They literally made history. Their hard work, passion, and dedication are to be commended, and it’s been an honor to coach them.”
Miller was also pleased with how her senior group of players played a part in helping the program turn in a historic season.
“This year’s seniors are such a talented, wonderful bunch,” she said. “They include Maddie Dagley, Meg Anderson, Natalie Hoskins, Ellisia Edwards, Olivia Rudder, and Kaitlyn (Rick) Collett. These girls have played together their entire lives, except Rick who just joined the team this year. Rick has never played soccer before this season and yet she did such a fantastic job. She listened to every instruction, learned the game quickly, fought hard, and immediately earned a starting position in the backline.
“The rest of the seniors have played most of their lives and have such great chemistry on the field,” Miller added. “They are all also great girls and students off the field. They will be sorely missed, and next year's seniors will have big shoes to fill.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.