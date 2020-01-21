featured North Laurel Shooting Stars Jan 21, 2020 6 hrs ago Photo by Les DixonHometown Bank presented a $100 check to the America Cancer Society during Friday's North Laurel vs. Jackson County boys basketball game for the $1 per shot that the North Laurel Shooting Stars have made this season. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries HODGE, Norma ONKST, Joyce CORNETT, Hiram THOMAS, Claude Pennington, Charles Hometown Heroes Logo Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan credits God's intervention in finding baby in roadKSP needs help identifying female in theftJRD Systems to locate in Greer Industrial ParkSCC pond restored, road openUPDATED: 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Kentucky-Tennessee borderSen. Robinson files to seek re-election to Kentucky Senate in 21st districtFormer addict: ‘Ain’t nothing has made me as high as Jesus does’Former industrial recruiter, U.S. Marshal dies at age 89; Pennington remembered for community contributionsCOOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Ain't it funny how time slips awayTwo set for preliminary in child endangerment case Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
