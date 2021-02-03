LEXINGTON — Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars are off to their best start in school history at 10-0, and they’re being rewarded for their success.
The first official KHSAA Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) Rankings of the 2020-21 basketball season were released Monday with Valentine’s Jaguars coming in at No. 1.
Bowling Green is ranked No. 2 while Lexington Catholic, East Carter, and St. Henry round out the top five.
The 13th Region is represented well with Harlan ranked No. 6, Clay County No. 16, and Harlan County coming in at No. 21.
The RPI is a tool developed for all team sports by using the official KHSAA/Riherds Scoreboard data. It is provided for a variety of reasons including district tiebreaking and football bracketing, and as a means to increase publicity, interest, and promotion. The Board of Control has approved the RPI to be used as a tiebreaking/contest result mechanism to decide seeded district games not played by the deadline.
The RPI rankings are updated on an hourly basis but are not calculated for teams with missing scores from the previous day or earlier. For the 2020-21 basketball season, COVID cancellations are marked on a team’s schedule as a 0-0 tie but are not factored into the RPI calculations and rankings.
RPI measures a team’s strength relative to other teams, based largely on the strength of their schedules (margin of victory is not a factor). RPI is calculated from the team’s Winning Percentage (WP), the Opponent’s Winning Percentage (OWP), and the Opponents’ Opponents’ Winning Percentage (OOWP). These three components are combined to produce the RPI using the following formula: RPI = (WP * WPVAL) + (OWP * OWPVAL) + (OOWP * OOWPVAL).
