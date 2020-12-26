CORBIN — Corbin’s Emma Krutsinger and Morgan Stacy each turned in solid volleyball seasons this fall which led to both players being named as the Sentinel-Echo/Times-Tribune Boys Volleyball Players of the Year.
The award is given out to both papers’ coverage areas and isn’t to be confused with the TRISPY awards, which will take place in 2021.
Krutsinger finished the season with 166 kills, 161 assists, 140 digs, and 38 service aces while Morgan’s numbers were 114 kills, 48 blocks (39 solo), and 29 digs.
Both players played important roles in the Lady Redhounds’ 14-6 season that saw Corbin win another 50th District championship along with its fourth straight 13th Region championship.
“Wow, that is fantastic, and oh, so deserving,” Corbin coach Vanessa Ross said when finding out that both Krutsinger and Stacy were named Co-Players of the Year. “Both of these young ladies played a huge role on our team this year. Morgan was able to go into the game and dominate the net no matter the opponent. Morgan was able to read the hitter and make the adjustment needed to shut her down. Emma always brought energy but knew when it was time to focus. When we were in close games she was able to dig deep and focus on what needed to be done in order to get the win.
“Both of these ladies wanted to be the best no matter what it took,” she added. “They also had heart, you can’t teach athletes to have heart. They have to want it and they both did.”
Ross and Lynn Camp’s Lauren Petrey brought home Co-Coach of the Year honors.
Ross continued to guide the Lady Redhound program to success. Corbin posted 14 wins this season while capturing both the 50th District and 13th Region championships.
Petrey guided the Lady Wildcats to a 13th Region-best 17 wins along with a 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship, and a 51st District championship.
Joining both Krutsinger and Stacy on the First All-Coverage Team are:
• Chloe Adams, Corbin
133 kills, 284 digs, 47 service aces
• Hannah Baker, Corbin
30 kills, 17 blocks, 35 digs, 32 service aces
• Cara Whitus, Corbin
64 kills, 19 blocks, 120 assists, 98 digs, 35 service aces
• Alexis Blankenship, Lynn Camp
132 kills, 286 assists, 184 digs, 99 service aces
• Shanna Lewis, Lynn Camp
17 kills, 30 assists, 419 digs, 94 service aces
• Julia Shepherd, Lynn Camp
96 kills, 41 assists, 234 digs, 95 service aces
• Abby Mounce, North Laurel
No stats were listed on KHSAA website
• Brynna Lawson, North Laurel
No stats were listed on KHSAA website
• Alivia Parker, North Laurel
No stats were listed on KHSAA website
• Kristin McKeehan, South Laurel
42 kills, 17 blocks, 228 assists, 63 digs, 25 service aces
• Caroline Pegan, South Laurel
107 kills, 143 digs, and 19 service aces
• Mackenzie Rollins, South Laurel
72 kills, 33 blocks, 29 digs, 23 service aces
• Alicyn Croley, Whitley County
149 kills, 51 blocks, 19 assists, 202 digs, 22 services aces
• Becca Meadows, Whitley County
100 kills, 31 blocks, 39 digs
• Darcie Anderson, Whitley County
88 kills, 13 assists, 107 digs, and 16 service aces
• Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg
120 kills, 20 blocks, 125 digs, 19 assists, 24 service aces
• Madison Baird, Williamsburg
12 kills, 190 assists, 48 digs, 39 service aces
• Lylah Mattingly, Williamsburg
63 kills, 11 blocks, 51 digs, 11 service aces
