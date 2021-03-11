North Laurel still sitting atop latest edition of Fear 'Les' 13th Region Boys Rankings

1. North Laurel (21-2 overall, 8-0 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Jaguars took two losses on the chin this past weekend against Ashland Blazer and Lexington Catholic but responded with two big wins over both Red Bird and Evangel Christian.
2. Harlan County (18-4, 5-3)
The three-game losing skid midway through the season looks to be a blessing in disguise for the Black Bears. Harlan County has now won five in a row entering postseason play.
3. South Laurel (16-5, 11-3)
No one would have ever thought the Cardinals would have 16 wins at this point of the season after what the program is graduated the past two years. But here they are, 16-5, with two wins over Corbin, a win over Trinity and Knox Central to just name a few this season.
4. Corbin (12-6, 11-4)
The Redhounds remain the hottest team in the region with a nine-game win streak. Corbin has beaten Clay County, Knox Central (twice), Madison Southern, and Lynn Camp during the streak.
5. Knox Central (13-5, 7-3)
The two-time defending 13th Region champions struggled this past week, going 1-2 with losses to both Corbin and South Laurel. Senior Jevonte Turner turned in a fantastic week, scoring 48 points, 43 points, and 38 points, respectively.
6. Harlan (15-5, 6-2)
The Green Dragons came away with the Pikeville Invitational championship this weekend by going 2-0. Jordan Akal continues to impress, scoring 20 and 42 points, respectively, in the two games.
7. Bell County (16-10, 10-6)
The Bobcats are red-hot, winners of four in a row and 11 of their last 13 games. The duo of Cameron Burnett and Dawson Woolum has almost been unstoppable.
8. Clay County (13-7, 9-5)
The Tigers are 2-2 during their past four games but those losses were against some good teams — Harlan and Covington Catholic. Clay County has enough talent to win the Region tourney, the Tigers just need some consistency and momentum going into postseason play.
9. Barbourville (11-11, 6-8)
Injuries and sickness has slowed Barbourville down but the Tigers have won two of three with wins coming against Burgin and Red Bird.
10. Lynn Camp (11-11, 7-7)
The talent is there but the consistency isn’t just yet for the Wildcats. They have one of the best scorers in the region in Micah Engle while shot-blocker Gavin Allen recorded his 100th block of the season last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.