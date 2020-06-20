As the KHSAA has lifted its dead period that was brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, North Laurel High School is welcoming student-athletes back on campus with some restrictions in place.
Monday marked the end of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, allowing teams to finally get back together for practices but with some new guidelines in place to implement social distancing.
Before being given the go-ahead to return to practices, many coaches were taking advantage of online platforms to send their players workouts and updates, including North Laurel girls basketball coach Eddie Mahan who said he sent his players three at-home workouts a week which he thinks was very beneficial after seeing his players return to the gym this week.
“It was at least a start for us to get back into shape a little bit with those workouts and we had chose some pretty good workouts that were sport specific, so I think those helped us out quite a bit,” he said.
And while Mahan said you could tell which players had put in a lot of extra work during this time off, overall he was really pleased with the way his team looked this week.
“Obviously, you’re going to have the people who have probably worked harder than others,” he said. “Conditioning though was actually better than I expected after having three and a half months of being homebound.”
The North Laurel Jaguar football team also got back to the practice field this week working on speed and quickness drills.
“I think it’s good that we get to see the kids because it’s been March 16th since we’ve seen them and I just think it’s a good thing that we finally get to see the kids and talk to them,” Coach Chris Larkey said.
“I love it because it’s a sense of normalcy — it’s a step towards being back and that’s what I’m most excited about,” Mahan said about returning to practice.
North Laurel boys soccer coach David Broyles agreed that it was great to get back to practicing with his team to begin preparing for the upcoming season.
“I was excited to be able to get back to practice with the boys and looking forward to what we hope is a normal season or at least part of a season — I know that’s all up in the air right now,” he said. “But as it stands right now we’re preparing and I feel like we’re preparing pretty well for what’s ahead of us.”
Though coaches are excited to be back to practice, it is certainly not what they are used to at this point in the season, as restrictions are limiting what they can and can’t do, but coaches are trying to make the best of the situation.
“We can’t use a football, so we’re not able to throw or catch, we can’t do team stuff with seven-on-sevens or running plays, we can’t do any of that,” Larkey said. “We can only have 10 kids (in a group) at a time and that’s not even enough to field a team, so it’s totally different but at least we get to break it down into groups and see each kid, talk to them and just be able to see them individually. When you’ve got all 50 kids out there, you can’t see them all but you can see the 10 guys do drills and see their footwork and maybe help them improve with things like that. You get to know them better and you can correct their mistakes a lot better when they’re in smaller groups, so I guess that’s the real advantage of it.”
Broyles, who was similarly brought into the season late when he took the head coaching position two years ago, said that while navigating these new guidelines is something a little different for him and his coaching staff, he already has a good idea about how to handle the later start to getting back to practice.
“Normally at this point in the year, we’re kind of at the tail end of a lot of conditioning stuff because we’ve had spring time in the weight room, earlier summer for conditioning on the field and at the track, so we’re all kind of in the same boat though, we’re all behind,” Broyles said. “It’s very similar, though, to the situation I was in two years ago when I took over at North, so it’s not something I’m not accustomed to — I’ve done it before.”
Mahan said one of the biggest things he was worried about with these new guidelines is getting his players to understand the importance of following each guideline at all times.
“The hardest part is getting the girls to understand that even though we’re out in the real world, they’ve probably interacted with each other a lot but when we come to the gym, we have to adhere to these strict guidances and I think that was the hardest part to make sure they understood but they actually did well and I appreciated them going by those guidelines,” he said.
With a young team, Mahan said that getting back to practice as quickly as possible was extremely important, though, as there are still a lot of questions up in the air for the upcoming season.
“We’ve got a lot of things to figure out and a lot of that stuff will have to be figured out with workouts this year since we didn’t have summer ball,” Mahan said. “Summer ball is a huge thing that we missed out on because I needed to make some decisions out of live play and missing that hurt us but then these workouts are still going to be without any kind of live play or anything. It helps to be back in the gym but it’s completely different. We’re working on skills, fundamentals and speed and agility primarily, that’s going to be our focus compared to what we normally would be doing which is live interaction play.”
As teams begin to navigate this “new normal” in their practicing and conditioning, coaches are hopeful that once new guidelines have been released, they will not only have more opportunity to do more in-depth practicing but will also have a better idea of what their respective seasons will look like.
