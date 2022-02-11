LONDON — The North Laurel High School boys and girls swim teams participated in this past week’s Region 9 Swim Meet with both teams turning in seventh place efforts along with a combined team finish of seventh place.
Listed below is a list of North Laurel’s accomplishments during the meet:
Medals
Fifth in the 200 Medley Relay: Brookz Dizney (back), Lucas Ball (breast), Branston Hacker (fly) and Henry Chappell (free) medaled in that as well as the team of Lucas Ball, Brookz Dizney, Brody Asher, and Patrick Garrison medaling in sixth for the 400 Free Relay.
Girls’ 200 Medley Relay: Belle Chappell (back), Annabelle Welch (breast), Avery Murray (fly) and Addison Murray (free) fifth; along with the girls sixth for the 200 Free Relay Team of Belle Chappell, Madilynn Harris, Addison Murray and Avery Murray medaling in the 200 Medley Relay,
Avery Murray placed seventh in the 50 Free Setting, which was a school record. Avery Murray's 50 Free Setting time was 28.71, breaking the 2019 school record belonging to Anna Hoskins by -0.03, and broke it again with a 28.41 -.3 in the finals.
Belle Chappell finished sixth, medaling in the 100 Fly with a school record and podium finish in the 100 Back as well breaking her own school record. Belle Chappell's 100 Butterfly time of 1:18.27 broke the school record of Sydney King from 2014 by -2.78 and breaking her own record in the finals with a time of 1:16.22.
Brookz Dizney had a school record breaking time in prelims of 1:04.47, and his finals time was slightly slower but it should still be good enough for an at-large bid to state. He medaled in both his individual events — third in the 100 Back, seventh in the 50 Free, as well as both of his relays. Dizney’s 100 Backstroke time of 1:04.47 broke Henry Chappell's school record by -3.79. Chappell also medaled in the 100 Back, finishing in eighth place with a time of 1:12.62.
Also scoring for North with top 16 finishes and getting personal best times:
Jamalynn Harris, 100 Fly
Aislynn Reed and Madilynn Harris, 100 Back
Jamalynn Harris, Branston Hacker and Lucas Ball 200 IM
Henry Chappell, 50 Free,
Belle Chappell, 100 Back
Lucas Ball, 100 Breast
The 400 Free Relay Team: Jamalynn Harris, Anna Storm, Aislynn Reed, and Madilynn Harris.
The 200 Free Relay Team: Henry Chappell, Branston Hacker, Brody Asher, and Patrick Garrison. They turned in a sixth place finish.
