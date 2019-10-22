After Red Bird defeated Clay County on Monday night in the first round of the 49th District Volleyball Tournament, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars walked away with a clean sweep of Red Bird in Monday night’s semifinal round of the tournament, 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-11). The North Laurel Lady Jaguars will be looking to pick up their first district championship under head coach Cary Clark Wednesday. North Laurel will face the winner of the semifinal round, between Oneida Baptist Institute and Jackson County, Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the 49th District Volleyball Championship game held at Red Bird. | File photos
