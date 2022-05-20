North Laurel's Clay Sizemore signs with Centre College

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 7:49 pm
London, Kentucky
North Laurel's Clay Sizemore recently signed a letter of intent to further his academic and basketball careers at Centre College. | Photo Submitted
By Les Dixon
Staff Writer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.