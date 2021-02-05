Karsten Raney of the North Laurel Bass Fishing team signed a letter of intent Thursday to further his education and join the bass fishing team at Campbellsville University next year.
North Laurel's Karsten Raney signs with Campbellsville bass fishing team
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- ALFORD: Guarding an empty bench doesn’t serve any real purpose
- Non-injury crash leads to two separate arrests
- Couple arrested after firing shots during domestic dispute
- Combining past, present and future: Local Honey offers upscale dining experience
- PERFECT 10: North Laurel off to program-best 10-0 start with Saturday's win over Madison Central
- New businesses opening, several relocating
- Jaguars hold off South Laurel for 84-77 victory
- MAKING A STATEMENT: Lady Cardinals avenge earlier loss to Corbin with 65-48 win
- COVID-19 takes 33rd Laurel County resident's life
- COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: There's worse things than a slick road
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.