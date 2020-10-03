SOMERSET — North Laurel’s Kinsley Blair will be heading to state tournament play after earning a bid on Monday during Tuesday’s 10th Region Girls Golf Tournament.
Blair shot a 97 while the Lady Jaguars placed third by totaling a 400.
“I’m super-excited for Kinsley, qualifying for the state tournament,” North Laurel coach Joel Prichard said. “It’s been several years since North has had a girl qualify for state. We also had Kendall Hacker within 2 shots of going also.“
Pulaski County won the event with a 347 while Clay County finished second with a 382. Somerset turned in a fourth-place effort with a 453 while Whitley County finished fifth with a 498. South Laurel turned in a 543 which earned the Lady Cardinals sixth-place effort while Bell County placed seventh with a 605.
Blair’s 97 led North Laurel while Kendall Hacker (99), Maylee Philpot (102), Haley Griebel (102), and Autumn Jones (115) followed.
“As a team, we didn’t shoot the numbers that I thought we would,” Prichard said. “We have been playing some pretty good golf coming into the regional tournament. At our practice round, we had three girls in the 80s, and the other two in the 90s. But there is a whole lot more pressure on the day of the tournament, nerves will jump out and grab you really quick.
“We have had a great season, won a lot of matches these girls are competitors,” he added. “We will only be losing two seniors, Maylee Philpot and Autumn Jones. We will be returning three of the top five, Kinsley Blair, Haley Griebel, and Kendall Hacker, plus we have some very talented new girls that started really coming on also. They are ready for next year already, but first things first, we have to get Kinsley ready for state.”
South Laurel was led by Emily Cox’s 105 while Sarah Reece (136), Sophey Smith (140), Emily Brown (162), and Lily Hoskins (167) followed.
10th Region Girls Golf Tournament
Team Scores
1. Pulaski County 347; 2. Clay County 382; 3. North Laurel 400; 4. Somerset 453; 5. Whitley County 498; 6. South Laurel 543; 7. Bell County 605.
North Laurel (400)
Kinsley Blair 97
Kendall Hacker 99
Maylee Philpot 102
Haley Griebel 102
Autumn Jones 115
South Laurel (543)
Emily Cox 105
Sarah Reece 136
Sophey Smith 140
Emily Brown 162
Lily Hoskins 167
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.