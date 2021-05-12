North Laurel's nine-game win streak gets snapped in 1-0 loss to Pulaski

No one has played better softball over the past two weeks than the North Laurel Lady Jaguars who had won nine in a row entering Tuesday night's game with Pulaski County on the road.
The Lady Maroons gave the Lady Jaguars one of their best contests of the year, and finally ended their nine-game win streak, with a 1-0 win over North Laurel on Tuesday. It was the first time this season that the Lady Jaguars have been shut out.
Up until Tuesday, North Laurel had hit at least one home run in each of their past seven games, but managed to collect just three hits against Pulaski County.
Emily Sizemore had a double and a single for the Lady Jaguars, while Saige McClure rounded out the hitting with one single on the night.
While the North Laurel offense struggled, they once again got a great performance on the mound from pitcher Maddie Dagley. The senior pitched all six innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out three batters.
Pulaski County's only run came in the bottom of the first inning on a deep sacrifice fly that scored a runner from third. The Lady Jaguars managed to get a baserunner on in the top of the seventh, as the game-tying run, but couldn't not get her home.
With the loss, North Laurel is now 13-5 on the year. They'll return to action on Thursday, hosting Madison Southern at home.
