North Laurel's Olivia Rudder named Area 8 Co-Runner of the Year

CORBIN — The North Laurel High School and Middle School boys and girls cross country teams were represented well when the Area 8 Coaches Awards were announced last week.
Olivia Rudder was named Co-Runner of the Year in the high school girls category while Rachel Gaynor was selected as Coach of the Year at the middle school girls level. Greg Gaynor was named Co-Coach of the Year at the high school girls level.
Justin Sparkman (high school), Olivia Rudder (high school), Taylor Allen (high school), Xander Harris (middle school), Caleb Caldwell (middle school), Riley Vickers (middle school), Haiden Moses (middle school), Lauren Crouch (middle school), Jackson Storm (elementary), Cam Anderson (Elementary), and Sienna Sizemore (elementary) were each named First Team Area 8 for 2020 in their respective categories along with South Laurel’s Rose Stanko (elementary), Phoebe McCowan (high school) and Will Stanko (high school).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.