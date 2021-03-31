PINEVILLE -- North Laurel sophomore Reed Sheppard and South Laurel coach Jeff Davis were voted as the 13th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Sheppard also took home the 13th Region Media's Player of the Year award earlier this week.
Listed below are the First, Second, and All-Region Senior Academic Teams.
1st Team All-Region
Jevonte Turner 12 Knox Central
Reed Sheppard 10 North Laurel
Trent Noah 09 Harlan County
Jordan Akal 11 Harlan
Connor Robinson 12 Clay County
Ryan Davidson 10 North Laurel
Hayden Llewellyn 10 Corbin
Micah Anders 12 South Laurel
Cameron Burnett 11 Bell County
Micah Steely 12 Williamsburg
2nd Team All-Region
Matthew Gray 12 Barbourville
Connor Farmer 12 Clay County
Tyler Cole 12 Harlan County
Micah Engle 11 Lynn Camp
Isaac Mills 11 Knox Central
Parker Payne 10 South Laurel
Jaedyn Gist 11 Harlan
Dawson Woolum 11 Bell County
Josh Hibbets 12 Corbin
Clay Sizemore 11 North Laurel
All-Region Senior Academic Team (3.5 GPA or Higher)
Jordan Collins Barbourville
Andrew Caldwell Bell County
Connor Farmer Clay County
Cole Garrison Clay County
Landon Hensley Clay County
Connor Robinson Clay County
Josh Hibbits Corbin
Isaac McVey Corbin
Trey Barnes Harlan
Tyler Cole Harlan County
Josh Turner Harlan County
Andrew Sizemore Knox Central
Spencer Gilbert Lynn Camp
Luke Ledington Lynn Camp
Nate Bruner North Laurel
Micah Anders South Laurel
Dalton Davenport Williamsburg
Micah Steely Williamsburg
