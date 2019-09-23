Photo submitted
The North Laurel Middle School 8th grade team is 14-2 in the Conference this season and 17-2 overall. They will be looking to add Conference Champions to this season's resume next week. North Laurel girls basketball coach Eddie Mahan said he is looking forward to next week's tournaments."Knowing how to win is a skill and these two teams have shown they have that figured out," he said. "At North Laurel we have tried to build a program that is about long term success and player development is at the heart of that. That is why we have been lucky to have some great middle school coaches. When we are looking at the future all we have to do is look down to our middle school and see just how good our program can be in the future." The CVMS Conference Tournament starts Tuesday and will finish Saturday for both the 7th and 8th grade divisions. The tournament is hosted by the University of the Cumberlands and will be held in the O Wayne Rollins Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.