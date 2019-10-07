WILLIAMSBURG — The 49th District Boys Soccer Tournament is scheduled to begin today at Whitley County High School’s Soccer Complex with No. 4 seed Oneida Baptist and No. 5 seed North Laurel facing off at 5:30 p.m.
The Jaguars (4-13-2) dropped a 4-2 decision to Oneida Baptist (9-4) at home on Sept. 24 despite seeing Brayden Cassidy and Antonio Coria score in the loss.
The winner between the two teams will face-off against top-seeded Corbin in semifinal action on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Redhounds (13-4-1) handed North Laurel a 5-0 loss on Aug. 19 while defeating the Mountaineers, 3-0, on Sept. 10.
No. 2 seed South Laurel will go up against No. 3 seed Whitley County in semifinal action on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
The Cardinals defeated the Colonels, 4-1, on Sept. 12 as Quinn Rison, Clayton Stacy, Zack Smart, and Ben House each scored during the win. Keeper Tucker Little recorded four saves during South Laurel's three-goal victory.
The 49th District Boys Tournament championship game is scheduled to be played on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
