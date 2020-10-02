LONDON — Despite a great effort from the North Laurel Lady Jaguars on Monday, they dropped a 3-1 match to the Wayne County Lady Cardinals in the volleyball matchup.
There aren’t many teams that have played as many games as the Lady Jaguars this season. They entered Monday night’s game having shown tremendous improvement on the season, winning three of their last four games. Against Wayne County, North Laurel was able to go toe-to-toe for all four sets, but couldn’t pull out the win.
Coach Scott Croucher said the biggest difference in the game was the serving. After his team won the first set, the Lady Cardinals were able to win the game on their serves.
“We lost in four sets. They were solid matches for the most part,” said Croucher. “We won the first set 26-24 and then let them beat us on the serve and the serve/receive game.”
After North Laurel won the first set, Wayne County won the second set 25-18 and took the third with a score of 25-14. The Lady Jaguars put up a good effort in the fourth set, but dropped it 25-20.
A bright side for North Laurel on Monday was their defense. Croucher said his team’s blocking and defense were solid on the night. Now, in order for the Lady Jaguars to take the next step in their improvement this season, they have to fix things on the offensive side of the net.
Croucher said his team’s mistakes are self-inflicted right now. Once they clean up those mistakes, they will be a team no one wants to play.
“Our blocking looks really good and our defense looks solid most times,” said Croucher. “Once we get a handle on offense and putting the ball away early, we will be a hard team to deal with. Overall, we beat ourselves tonight with some errors."
