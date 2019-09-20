North remains perfect with 12-6 win over Clay

MANCHESTER — The North Laurel Jaguar eighth grade football team improved to a perfect 9-0 after holding off Clay County with a 12-6 victory last week.
The Jaguars’ high-octane offensive attack struggled early on but did just enough to pull out the six-point win over the Tigers.
Tucker Warren broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run while Logan Hall added a two-yard score.
Warren led the Jaguars with 108 rushing yards and 24 passing yards while Christian Larkey added 13 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards. Hall added 10 yards rushing as North Laurel finished with 138 yards on the ground and 162 yards of total offense.
North Laurel’s defense answered the bell, limiting Clay County to 10 rushing yards and 160 yards of total offense.
Austin Lewis, Trey Holmes, and Elijah Miller each had four tackles apiece while Miller also added a sack. Cole Messer and Hunter Morgan each had an interception apiece.
