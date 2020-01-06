PAINTSVILLE — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars captured their 10th win in a row and finished Christmas break with a perfect 4-0 mark after upending outmatched Paintsville on Saturday, 64-34.
Seventh-grader Halle Collins turned in a 17-point effort while also finishing with eight points and five steals. Gracie Jervis, Hailee Valentine and Isabel Gray also scored in double figures. Jervis scored 15 points while Valentine and Gray each added 10 points apiece.
“Les Trimble is one of the best coaches around and always has his teams ready to play,” Mahan said. “Paintsville is a program that while they are replacing some key players from the last few years, they still have a winner’s mentality.
”Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore did a good job creating for our team and creating good offense for us,” he added. “Their penetration created shots for themselves as well as for their team. Halle Collins did a good job again today with her consistent energy leading to 19 points and 8 rebounds. Her best skill is how hard she plays. She does that every single game.”
North Laurel (11-1) got off to a slow start and only led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Lady Tigers, 14-6, during the second quarter to take a commanding 31-20 lead at halftime.
The Lady Jaguars turned up their defensive pressure in the second half, limiting Paintsville to only 14 points during the game’s final 16 minutes.
North Laurel outscored the Lady Tigers, 33-14, during the final two quarters of play, to wrap-up its 30-point win.
“The biggest difference in the game was the third quarter,” Mahan said. “After a few fouls, our girls locked down defensively and played defense the way we are capable of. The last 5:30 of the quarter Paintsville did not score. This focus pushed the game open and allowed our subs to be able to play much of the fourth quarter.”
Mahan’s squad is scheduled to be back in action Friday at home against 49th District rival North Laurel. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
North Laurel 64, Paintsville 34
North Laurel 17 14 18 15 64
Paintsville 14 6 5 9 34
North Laurel (64) — Valentine 10, Gray 10, B. Sizemore 2, Jervis 15, E. Sizemore 6, McClure 4, Collins 17.
Paintsville (34) — Helton 2, Keeton 2, Hyden 6, Hannah 8, Preece 11, Trimble 5.
Friday’s Game
North Laurel 58, Johnson Central 34
The North Laurel Lady Jaguars are on a nine-game winning streak after cruising to a 58-34 win over the Johnson Central Lady Eagles on Friday night.
The Lady Jaguars leaped to a 10-point lead over the Lady Eagles in the first quarter, 20-10, that was followed by a big defensive quarter by North Laurel who held Johnson Central to only five points in the second quarter. North Laurel went into halftime with a 34-15 lead.
“Isabel Gray was an early difference-maker for us tonight (Friday),” said North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan. “She came out focused and set the tone for our entire team. She scored all of her 10 points in the first quarter and the first three minutes of the second (quarter). Her rebounding and energy though was the key.”
The Lady Jaguars came back out from halftime with a 14-point quarter while holding the Lady Eagles to seven points to keep themselves in the lead.
North Laurel was outscored 12-10 in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to get the Lady Eagles back into the game, giving the Lady Jaguars their ninth straight win.
Halle Collins led the Lady Jaguars with 12 points and six rebounds on Friday night.
“Halle Collins led us in scoring and rebounding again,” Mahan said. “She does it so consistently by always playing hard and she did that again tonight (Friday).”
“Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine both were given big defensive assignments did a very good job to start the game with,” Mahan added. “That plus the ability of both of those players to penetrate and score or create for others was big for us. Bella Sizemore did a very good job tonight coming off the bench and handling the ball against the press as well scoring for us. Playing a team like Johnson Central who can guard you well man to man as well as press you in multiple ways will prepare us for some of the teams in our region.”
North Laurel 58, Johnson Central 34
North Laurel 20 14 14 10 58
Johnson Central 10 5 7 12 34
North Laurel (58) – Valentine 8, Gray 10, B. Sizemore 9, Bruner 6, Jervis 5, E. Sizemore 4, Collins 12, McKnight 4.
Johnson Central (34) – No names given.
