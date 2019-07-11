WILLIAMSBURG — The North Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars are moving on to the District 4 championship game after two North Laurel pitchers combined to throw a shutout against the South Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars, 9–0, on Wednesday night.
“It was just a great team effort again,” said North Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars Coach Kyle Elza. “Our pitching has been amazing—we only gave up two hits this game. Our kids just kept battling. We knew it was going to be a tough game because South has a good team, all those kids are good players but I’ve got to give credit to my kids, they battled.”
North Laurel’s Bradyn Evans threw for four and two-thirds innings before Zak Johnston entered the game in relief out of the bullpen, pitching for one and a third innings. The North Laurel two pitchers only allowed South Laurel two hits in the game and no runs.
South Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars Coach Perry Dewees said his team’s biggest struggle on Wednesday was finding hits to drive in runs.
North Laurel took an early 4-0 lead after driving in two runners in the first inning, one in the second and one runner in the third.
South Laurel was able to hold North Laurel in the fourth and fifth innings from finding any runs but had trouble holding their high powered offense in the sixth inning, allowing North Laurel to add five more runs in the top of the sixth inning to finish out the game, 9-0.
The North Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars will be moving on to the championship game of the District 4 Tournament which is set to be played on Friday at 6 p.m. North Laurel will face the winner of the loser’s bracket finals between Corbin and South Laurel.
“We’ve got to have the same attitude,” Elza said about moving on to the championship game. “Don’t be overconfident, just come in ready to play.”
