North's losing skid reaches five games

MONTICELLO — North Laurel’s losing skid has now reached five games after the Jaguars dropped a 2-0 decision to Wayne County on Monday.
North Laurel’s scoring woes showed up again against the Cardinals as the Jaguars have now been shut out eight times this season.
“We’ve got a long week of practice this week before we play again Saturday, so we need to put our nose in the grindstone and get back to work,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We had some shots tonight, but it’s the same story that it has been all year long. We either shoot it a tad bit high or the keeper makes a good play on the ball.
“It was a tough loss for us,” he added. “We came out pretty flat the first half and got outworked for a lot of balls and couldn’t recover.”
North Laurel will finish regular season play Saturday with a home game against Pulaski County at 10 a.m.
“It’s another tough game, but I always feel like you get better when you play good tough competition,” Broyles said. “We’ve just got to keep working.”
