NORTH LAUREL — North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine’s only wish is that he’d had more time with his Jaguars over the summer but Valentine is still pleased with the time he had with his team during summer ball.
Valentine was named the head coach of the North Laurel boys basketball team in June just before dead period, meaning he only had six days to spend with his team this summer.
“It was kind of interesting because I only had about a week with them before the dead period hit,” Valentine said. “I spent the first two days just trying to learn everybody’s names and build a little bit of a relationship and see what those guys can do in different situations.”
Valentine said he was thankful for assistant coaches Phillip Rawlings and Roscoe Denny for stepping in to help his transition into the new coaching job as smooth as possible.
Unfortunately, with only six days with his team, Valentine said that he didn’t have an opportunity to really build relationships with his players like he would have hoped to.
“With this being my first year, I just want to get to know those guys,” he said. “We’ve obviously got a lot of talent. I was very pleased with their character and I think they are very coachable kids and I think they’ll take to it all the way.”
Though Valentine certainly wishes he’d had more time with his team over the summer to build those relationships, he is very hopeful for the upcoming season.
“We’ll certainly try to win every game but everything we do is going to be targeted towards that postseason run in district and region and try to get in the region finals and see what happens,” Valentine said. “We’re going to keep focusing on getting better.”
Valentine’s number one priority once school starts back and he and his Jaguars get back into practice is to begin building individual relationships with each of his players, getting everyone on the same page and building a family atmosphere throughout the team.
“Coming in with a new coaching staff and an entirely new team, I think that’s one of the exciting things about taking a new job is you get a chance to start back at ground level and you get to start building you own program and putting your own stamp on it,” Valentine said. “It’s a little difficult in the beginning but once you get everything headed in right direction and you start reaping the benefits of it, that’s the exciting part to see all our hard work come to fruition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.